Zubeen Garg's death investigation: Singer seen swimming without life jacket
Entertainment
Singer Zubeen Garg's sudden passing in Singapore on September 19, 2025, is under close investigation after a video surfaced showing him swimming without a life jacket—contradicting earlier reports of a scuba diving accident.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that Garg had ignored lifeguard advice about safety gear, raising more questions about what really happened.
Second autopsy done in Assam
To keep things transparent and avoid political controversy, a second autopsy was done in Assam with his wife's consent—even though the first one in Singapore was thorough.
People across Assam are remembering Garg as a music legend.
The ongoing investigation aims to clear up any doubts about his final moments.