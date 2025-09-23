Shah Rukh's Mannat renovation back on track after legal win

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed an appeal challenging the renovation of Shah Rukh Khan 's iconic sea-facing residence, Mannat. The appeal, filed by activist Santosh Daundkar , alleged that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) made a mistake in granting Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance on January 3. However, the NGT rejected this plea as "without force." Notably, Mannat is a Grade III heritage structure; hence, any structural changes have to be approved by the concerned authorities.

Legal clarification NGT clarified on Mannat renovation The NGT clarified that the renovation of Mannat is in a CRZ-II zone on the landward side of existing structures, making it permissible under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019. The project involves constructing two upper floors, the 7th and 8th floors, along with a duplex flat and an internal staircase. This will increase the building's height to 37.54 meters, with the existing structure including two basements, a ground floor, and eight upper floors.

Property details Why the plea was rejected by NGT Mannat, located at CTS 859-862 in Bandra H-West, is situated in a residential zone as per DP 2034. The project has been approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) since November 7, 2024. The NGT also pointed out that Daundkar's counsel did not prove any procedural errors or present the 2008 CRZ No Objection Certificate (NOC), raising questions about why it wasn't contested earlier.

Renovation update Gauri Khan spoke about Mannat's ongoing renovation recently Recently, Khan's wife Gauri Khan spoke about the ongoing renovation of Mannat. In an interview with News18 Showsha, she said that work on their home is currently underway and should be completed in the next year. Currently, the Khan family, SRK, Gauri, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam, are living in a rented duplex in Bandra's Pali Hill area. They have reportedly rented two lavish duplexes at Puja Casa owned by film producer Vashu Bhagnani for ₹24 lakh per month.