Rani Mukerji wins her 1st National Award
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji just bagged her first-ever National Award for Best Actress at the 71st National Film Awards (2025), thanks to her powerful performance in "Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway."
The film follows an Indian mom fighting to get her kids back from Norway's foster care system.
'Overwhelmed' Rani dedicates win to mothers
Feeling "overwhelmed," Rani said, "I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world."
She also gave a heartfelt shoutout to her director Ashima Chibber and producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani for their support.
Looking back at Rani's journey
This award is a huge nod to Rani's 30-year journey in films and her dedication to acting. Definitely a proud moment all around.