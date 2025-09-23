Sreenath Bhasi's 'Pongala' to release on October 31 Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Sreenath Bhasi is all set to make his action-hero debut with the upcoming film Pongala, which is scheduled for release on October 31.

Directed by A.B. Binil, the film draws inspiration from a real incident that happened in Vypin and Cherai back in the early 2000s.

This marks a fresh direction for Bhasi after his success with Manjummel Boys.