Sreenath Bhasi's 'Pongala' to release on October 31
Entertainment
Sreenath Bhasi is all set to make his action-hero debut with the upcoming film Pongala, which is scheduled for release on October 31.
Directed by A.B. Binil, the film draws inspiration from a real incident that happened in Vypin and Cherai back in the early 2000s.
This marks a fresh direction for Bhasi after his success with Manjummel Boys.
Cast and crew of the film
Joining Bhasi are Yami Sona, Baburaj, and Sudheer Karamana in key roles.
The music is by Ranjin Raj, with Jackson on cinematography and Ajas Pookkadan as editor.
The movie is produced by Deepu Bose and Anil Pillai (Global Pictures Entertainment), along with co-producer Dona Thomas (Diya Creations).