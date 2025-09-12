Next Article
Box office collection: 'Baaghi 4' dominates over 'The Bengal Files'
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 is off to a strong start, pulling in ₹44.55 crore during its first week. Even on Day 7, it brought in ₹2.15 crore.
Meanwhile, The Bengal Files—with big names like Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher—has collected just ₹11.25 crore so far, earning only ₹1 crore on the seventh day.
'Baaghi 4' cast and crew
Baaghi 4 is packed with action and stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu alongside Shroff, with Sajid Nadiadwala producing and A Harsha directing.
The Bengal Files has been praised for its performances but criticized for its intense storyline; despite solid acting, it hasn't drawn crowds like Baaghi 4 this week.