Box office collection: 'Baaghi 4' dominates over 'The Bengal Files' Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 is off to a strong start, pulling in ₹44.55 crore during its first week. Even on Day 7, it brought in ₹2.15 crore.

Meanwhile, The Bengal Files—with big names like Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher—has collected just ₹11.25 crore so far, earning only ₹1 crore on the seventh day.