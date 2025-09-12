Venice winner Anuparna Roy 'getting threats' due to Palestine remark

Filmmaker Anuparna Roy , who recently made history by winning the Best Director award (Orizzonti section) at the Venice Film Festival for her debut feature Songs of Forgotten Trees, has responded to the backlash over her acceptance speech. The speech, in which she expressed solidarity with Palestine , drew strong reactions in India. Speaking to Mid-Day, Roy stood firm on her stance and said she was "disappointed" with how people reacted.

Roy's response 'That doesn't make me less of an Indian' Roy said, "People speculated that I am less Indian and less Hindu (because of my remark). Some feel I'm trying to get fame out of this speech. I'm talking about justice! As a global citizen, I have to." "I have to talk about what is happening in Nepal, also. Secondly, I've been talking about Palestine since my first film. I stood in Russia and said that I am with Palestine. That doesn't make me less of an Indian."

Controversy Here's what Roy said in her speech During her emotional address at the festival, Roy had said, "Every child deserves peace, freedom, liberation, and Palestine is no exception. I don't want any claps for this; it's a responsibility. Think for a moment and stand beside Palestine. I might upset my country, but it doesn't matter to me anymore." This statement drew mixed reactions in India, with some supporting her while others criticizing her for allegedly disrespecting the country.

Roy's stance Roy has been receiving threats since her speech Roy also said that she has been receiving threats since her speech. "Now the focus has shifted from the film and the award to my speech. But I'm also receiving positive messages. I'm not famous enough to get triggered by this," she said. Despite all the hullabaloo regarding her speech, the young director remains steadfast in her journey.