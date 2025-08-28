Next Article
Box office collection: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' earns ₹237.10cr in 34 days
Ashwin Kumar's animated film Mahavatar Narsimha is still going strong, racking up ₹237.10 crore at the box office after 34 days.
Even on August 27, it pulled in ₹2.25 crore—pretty impressive for a movie that's been out for over a month and is facing fresh competition.
Film's voice cast, multiple versions contribute to success
The movie's detailed take on Lord Vishnu's avatars has connected with viewers across Hindi and Telugu versions.
With steady occupancy rates—like 21.68% for Telugu (2D)—and a voice cast featuring Aditya Raj Sharma and Priyanka Bhandari, Mahavatar Narsimha continues to stand out as one of India's biggest animated hits this year.