Box office collection: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' earns ₹237.10cr in 34 days Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Ashwin Kumar's animated film Mahavatar Narsimha is still going strong, racking up ₹237.10 crore at the box office after 34 days.

Even on August 27, it pulled in ₹2.25 crore—pretty impressive for a movie that's been out for over a month and is facing fresh competition.