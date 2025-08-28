Malayalam film 'Vasanthi,' led by Swasika Vijay, on streaming
"Vasanthi," the much-praised Malayalam film led by Swasika Vijay, is making its streaming debut on Manorama Max soon.
The film, which premiered at the 2021 International Film Festival of Kerala, skips theaters and heads straight online.
Directed by Shinos and Sajas Rahman, it follows Vasanthi as she navigates life and tough realities in a male-dominated world after leaving her mother's home.
'Vasanthi' won 3 Kerala State Film Awards in 2019
Produced by Siju Wilson under Wilson Pictures, "Vasanthi" scored big at the 2019 Kerala State Film Awards—winning Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Character Actress for Vijay.
Alongside Vijay, you'll spot Wilson and Shabareesh Varma in key roles.
With its digital release on Manorama Max (which has been adding more Malayalam gems lately), "Vasanthi" is set to reach a wider crowd who might have missed it before.