Malayalam film 'Vasanthi,' led by Swasika Vijay, on streaming

'Vasanthi' won 3 Kerala State Film Awards in 2019

Produced by Siju Wilson under Wilson Pictures, "Vasanthi" scored big at the 2019 Kerala State Film Awards—winning Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Character Actress for Vijay.

Alongside Vijay, you'll spot Wilson and Shabareesh Varma in key roles.

With its digital release on Manorama Max (which has been adding more Malayalam gems lately), "Vasanthi" is set to reach a wider crowd who might have missed it before.