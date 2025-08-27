Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement with 'TNT' emoji

Meaning behind the 'TNT' and ring details

The "TNT" emoji isn't just cute—it's personal. Back in January 2024, Kelce commissioned a diamond "TNT" bracelet for Swift as a symbol of their bond. These were inspired by friendship bracelets Swifties love.

Their engagement ring is just as unique: a vintage-style Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond made with jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck, which Swift proudly showed off in the announcement pics.