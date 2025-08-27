Next Article
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement with 'TNT' emoji
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially engaged!
They shared the news on Instagram, dropping a red dynamite emoji () to highlight their "TNT" initials.
Their playful caption—"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married "—came with sweet photos from their floral-filled proposal.
Meaning behind the 'TNT' and ring details
The "TNT" emoji isn't just cute—it's personal. Back in January 2024, Kelce commissioned a diamond "TNT" bracelet for Swift as a symbol of their bond. These were inspired by friendship bracelets Swifties love.
Their engagement ring is just as unique: a vintage-style Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond made with jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck, which Swift proudly showed off in the announcement pics.