Malayalam horror-comedy 'Sumathi Valavu' starring Arjun Ashokan heads to OTT Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

Get ready for some spooky laughs—Malayalam horror-comedy "Sumathi Valavu" is heading to JioHotstar after its August 1, 2025 theater release.

The film takes you back to a 1990s Kerala village haunted by Sumathi, a pregnant woman's ghost from the 1950s.

With its fun mix of scares and humor, it's already scored a solid 7.8/10 on IMDb.