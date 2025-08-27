Next Article
Malayalam horror-comedy 'Sumathi Valavu' starring Arjun Ashokan heads to OTT
Get ready for some spooky laughs—Malayalam horror-comedy "Sumathi Valavu" is heading to JioHotstar after its August 1, 2025 theater release.
The film takes you back to a 1990s Kerala village haunted by Sumathi, a pregnant woman's ghost from the 1950s.
With its fun mix of scares and humor, it's already scored a solid 7.8/10 on IMDb.
Meet the cast and crew
The cast features Arjun Ashokan, Malavika Manoj, Lal, Akhila Bhargavan, and Jean Paul Lal.
Abhilash Pillai wrote the screenplay and Ranjin Raj handled the music, while P.V. Shankar's cinematography brings this quirky Keralan ghost story to life.