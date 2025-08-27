Next Article
Venice Film Festival opens with Paolo Sorrentino's 'La Grazia'
The 82nd Venice Film Festival just kicked off on the Lido, opening with Paolo Sorrentino's "La Grazia."
The film stars Toni Servillo as an Italian president wrestling with a tough call on euthanasia laws, inspired by a real-life pardon case.
Star power is high this year, with Hollywood stars including George Clooney and Julia Roberts expected to attend.
Golden Lion race includes films from Bigelow, del Toro
Twenty-one films are in the race for the Golden Lion, including Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" and Kathryn Bigelow's "A House of Dynamite."
The festival isn't just about movies; it's seen protests over Gaza, but organizers say they're staying neutral.
Everything wraps up on September 6.