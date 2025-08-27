'Love Insurance Kompany' teaser out: Pradeep falls in love again

More about 'Love Insurance Kompany'

LIK brings together director Vignesh Shivan with producers Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures and Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studios.

SJ Suryah plays the villain who owns the Love Insurance Kompany and shakes up the romance, while Anirudh Ravichander lends his voice to a robot character.

After several delays, this release is set to be big—especially since it lands during Diwali alongside Pradeep's other film Dude with Mamitha Baiju.