'Love Insurance Kompany' teaser out: Pradeep falls in love again
The teaser for Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) just dropped, giving us a peek into a quirky love story set in 2040.
Pradeep Ranganathan's character falls head over heels at first sight, while Krithi Shetty highlights their search for a "pure relationship."
The teaser also has some fun futuristic touches, like posters for Mission Impossible 14 featuring Yash and Thalaivar 189 starring Rajinikanth.
LIK is hitting theaters on October 17, 2025.
More about 'Love Insurance Kompany'
LIK brings together director Vignesh Shivan with producers Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures and Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studios.
SJ Suryah plays the villain who owns the Love Insurance Kompany and shakes up the romance, while Anirudh Ravichander lends his voice to a robot character.
After several delays, this release is set to be big—especially since it lands during Diwali alongside Pradeep's other film Dude with Mamitha Baiju.