Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' now on Netflix: Is sequel happening?
Vijay Deverakonda's action-packed spy thriller Kingdom just landed on Netflix after its theatrical run.
The movie follows Suri, a police constable undercover in Sri Lanka, trying to bust a drug cartel while searching for his missing brother.
Even though the film faced some backlash in Tamil Nadu over cultural representation, the movie has received a lot of love in theaters.
Deverakonda hinted at 'Kingdom' sequel
Excitement for a sequel is growing after Deverakonda reshared director Yannick Ben's Instagram post: "@yannickben see you on set soon. This time we make it even more intense." Fans are already looking forward to what comes next.
The director also gave a shoutout to the cast for their hard work by sharing behind-the-scenes moments.