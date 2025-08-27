R Madhavan's 'Run' returning to theaters after 23 years

Film will be showing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala

Fans are already buzzing online about seeing Run in theaters once more. The film marked Meera Jasmine's Tamil debut and features memorable music by National Award-winner Vidyasagar. It was one of Madhavan's biggest hits and got a Hindi remake too.

This time around, Run will be showing across major South Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala—so if you missed it before (or just want to relive the nostalgia), here's your chance!