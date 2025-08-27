Next Article
R Madhavan's 'Run' returning to theaters after 23 years
R Madhavan just announced that his hit Tamil film Run, which first released way back in 2002, is getting a big-screen re-release.
He shared on Instagram that even after 23 years, "the aura around this film remains the same"—clearly, he's eager for audiences to experience it again.
Film will be showing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala
Fans are already buzzing online about seeing Run in theaters once more. The film marked Meera Jasmine's Tamil debut and features memorable music by National Award-winner Vidyasagar. It was one of Madhavan's biggest hits and got a Hindi remake too.
This time around, Run will be showing across major South Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala—so if you missed it before (or just want to relive the nostalgia), here's your chance!