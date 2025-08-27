'Tehran' review: John Abraham's spy thriller is engaging but uneven Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

The 2025 spy thriller Tehran, starring John Abraham, just landed on Netflix on August 26. After a short run on ZEE5 earlier this month, the film is now available to a larger digital audience.

Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films, Tehran brings international intrigue to your screen.