'Tehran' review: John Abraham's spy thriller is engaging but uneven
The 2025 spy thriller Tehran, starring John Abraham, just landed on Netflix on August 26. After a short run on ZEE5 earlier this month, the film is now available to a larger digital audience.
Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films, Tehran brings international intrigue to your screen.
Story of Tehran
Tehran takes cues from the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats in Delhi.
Abraham plays ACP Rajeev Kumar, who dives into a covert mission in Tehran filled with political twists and global espionage.
The film stands out for exploring the mental side of spy work—not just action—with tense interrogations and missions rooted in real-world politics.
'Tehran' on IMDb, reviews
Tehran has sparked mixed reactions from critics, holding an 8.1/10 rating on IMDb right now.
While many appreciate Abraham's subtle take as an officer caught between India, Iran, and Israel, some viewers felt the story's pacing dragged and wanted deeper character development.