Vikram Prabhu's 'Love Marriage' OTT release date is here
Vikram Prabhu's latest Tamil film, Love Marriage, is heading to Prime Video on August 29, 2025—perfect if you missed its June theater release.
The movie is a remake of the Telugu film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and follows a man navigating the ups and downs of finding a bride later in life, with plenty of wedding day chaos thrown in.
Supporting cast and crew members
Directed by newcomer Shanmuga Priyan, Love Marriage stars Sushmitha Bhat and Meenakshi Dinesh alongside Prabhu.
You'll also spot Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss, and a special cameo from Sathyaraj.
The music comes from Sean Roldan, with visuals by Madhan Christopher.
With its streaming debut, this rom-com is set to reach way more viewers beyond just cinema halls.