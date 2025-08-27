Vikram Prabhu's 'Love Marriage' OTT release date is here Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

Vikram Prabhu's latest Tamil film, Love Marriage, is heading to Prime Video on August 29, 2025—perfect if you missed its June theater release.

The movie is a remake of the Telugu film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and follows a man navigating the ups and downs of finding a bride later in life, with plenty of wedding day chaos thrown in.