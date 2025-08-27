'Maaman' on OTT: When and where to watch family drama Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

Missed Maaman in theaters? The Tamil family drama, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is now out in Telugu and Kannada on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium.

Released in cinemas earlier this year, the film pulled in ₹44cr at the box office—even with mixed reviews.

At its heart is Inba's tricky relationship with his nephew Laddu, which stirs up family drama after Inba gets married.