HC grants anticipatory bail to rapper Vedan in rape case

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan . The decision was made on Wednesday despite serious charges against him for allegedly raping a young woman doctor multiple times between 2021 and 2023 under the false promise of marriage. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that his custodial interrogation wasn't necessary at this stage.

Background Details of the case against Vedan The Thrikkakara Police registered a case against Vedan earlier this month based on the complaint of a young doctor from Kozhikode. She alleged that he sexually assaulted her in Kochi and Kozhikode on multiple occasions from 2021 to 2023 under the pretense of marriage. In his bail petition, Vedan claimed that he and his managers had received calls threatening to implicate him in such cases, alleging a conspiracy to malign his reputation and extort money through false complaints.

Relationship dynamics Court's observation on consensual relationship The court noted that it was difficult to understand how the doctor allowed Vedan to stay in her apartment for three days, and later engaged in physical relations, after he had allegedly raped her for the first time. This suggests a consensual relationship, noted the court. The court also observed that labeling physical intimacy as rape after a relationship ends is illogical and harsh.