Sanjay Dutt adds Mercedes-Maybach to his garage; everything to know
What's the story
Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt has added a new luxury SUV to his collection, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. The vehicle is priced at ₹3.39 crore, as per Times Now. Mercedes-Maybach's flagship GLS 600 is gaining popularity among celebrities for its luxury and exclusivity. Dutt opted for a dual-tone Obsidian Black and Rubellite Red color scheme for his new vehicle. That customization reportedly cost Dutt an additional ₹18.64 lakh.
Interior features
It features a 'palace on wheels' interior
Other premium combinations offered by the brand include Obsidian Black with Kalahari Gold or High-Tech Silver with Black. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is often called a "palace on wheels." Its interior features premium Nappa leather, wood accents, and customizable ambient lighting. The rear seats recline like business-class airline seats and come with a massage function for ultimate comfort.
Career
Dutt's upcoming project
On the work front, Dutt will soon be seen on the big screen alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4. It is set to release on September 5 in theaters. Meanwhile, Dutt has been quite busy this year. Earlier in May, he starred in The Bhootnii and then in June, he played an important role in Akshay Kumar's comedy, Housefull 5, which turned out to be a huge box-office success.