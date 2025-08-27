'Hridayapoorvam' OTT release: Where will Mohanlal-starrer stream?
What's the story
The Malayalam family drama Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday. The film has already generated considerable excitement among audiences with its touching trailer. It will be released on OTT after its theatrical run, though the official partner is yet to be announced. However, it is likely to premiere on JioHotstar given the platform's recent acquisition of several Malayalam films, including Thudarum, Ponman, and L2.
Film synopsis
Film's plot and theme
Hridayapoorvam tells the story of Sandeep, a heart-transplant survivor and perpetual bachelor. He goes to Pune for his donor's daughter's wedding, but the engagement is called off under surprising circumstances. On the same day, he injures his back and ends up staying with the family, leading to a series of comedic situations. The film promises a blend of humor and emotional depth.
Production details
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, known for films like Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal and Manassinakkare, Hridayapoorvam boasts an impressive cast. Along with Mohanlal in the lead role, the film features Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Siddique as Shivaraman. Music for the film is composed by Justin Prabhakaran while Anu Moothedath and K Rajagopal are on cinematography and editing duties respectively.