Vishal unveils 'Magudam' first look, sports three distinct avatars
What's the story
Kollywood star Vishal has unveiled the first-look poster for his upcoming film, Magudam. The poster showcases Vishal in three distinct avatars: a corporate professional, a young gangster, and an older crime boss. Directed by Ravi Arasu, the film also features Dushara Vijayan and Yogi Babu in key roles. Here's everything you need to know about the project.
Announcement
Vishal's social media post about 'Magudam'
Taking to his social media handles, Vishal wrote, "And finally, happy and elated and excited with full-on positivity to reveal the first look of my next film Magudam in Tamil and Makutam in Telugu." "Hope u all like it." He also thanked his team members for their hard work on the film.
Twitter Post
See the sneak peek posters here
And finally, happy and elated and excited with full-on positivity to reveal the first look of my next film #Magudam in Tamil and #Makutam in Telugu. Hope u all like it. Completed the 2nd schedule n bak to Chennai. More surprises awaiting in the near future. Love u darlings… pic.twitter.com/6j3dl2fw3q— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 27, 2025
Production update
Everything to know about the film
The film marks the 99th production of Super Good Films and has reportedly wrapped its second shooting schedule recently. The film's post-production is currently underway, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music. Vijayan will be seen opposite Vishal as the female lead. The title teaser of Magudam gave a sneak peek into a cargo port and a gangster ruling over dock workers, hinting at an action-packed narrative.