Next Article
'Dies Irae' teaser: Pranav Mohanlal haunts Halloween in horror thriller
The first teaser for Dies Irae is out, giving us a glimpse of Pranav Mohanlal facing some seriously creepy hauntings.
Directed by Rahul Sadasivan (the mind behind Bhoothakalam and Bramayugam), the film leans hard into horror and atmosphere.
Mark your calendar—this one's set to hit theaters on October 31, 2025, just in time for Halloween.
Meet the crew behind 'Dies Irae'
Sadasivan is teaming up again with his Bramayugam crew—Shehnad Jalal returns as cinematographer and Christo Xavier handles the music, while producers Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth are back on board.
The full cast list isn't out yet, but the teaser does feature Gibin Gopinath and Manohari Joy alongside Mohanlal.