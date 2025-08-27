'Dies Irae' teaser: Pranav Mohanlal haunts Halloween in horror thriller Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

The first teaser for Dies Irae is out, giving us a glimpse of Pranav Mohanlal facing some seriously creepy hauntings.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan (the mind behind Bhoothakalam and Bramayugam), the film leans hard into horror and atmosphere.

Mark your calendar—this one's set to hit theaters on October 31, 2025, just in time for Halloween.