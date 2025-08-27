Amid divorce rumors, Govinda-Ssunita celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together
What's the story
Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Ssunita Ahuja recently welcomed Lord Ganesha into their home for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The couple's joint appearance comes amid ongoing rumors of their divorce. Last week, reports suggested that Ahuja had filed for divorce under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955 (on grounds of adultery, cruelty, and desertion) in December 2024. It also claimed that they had been attending counseling since June.
Joint appearance
The couple welcomes Ganpati Bappa into their home
On Wednesday, Govinda and Ahuja were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together. The couple was spotted in festive outfits, with Govinda donning a maroon kurta while Ahuja looked graceful in a purple saree. They also distributed sweets to the paparazzi as they welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their home. Celebrities like Paras Chhabra were also seen arriving at their residence for Ganpati darshan.
Emotional moment
Their daughter, other people close to them, have denied rumors
In one of her recent vlogs, Ahuja was seen addressing the divorce rumors. She recalled praying so that she would marry Govinda. "The Goddess fulfilled all my wishes - she even blessed me with two children. But not every truth in life is easy; there are always ups and downs." Once the court documents surfaced, their daughter Tina, alongside the actor's manager and lawyer have dismissed reports of divorce, saying "everything was getting settled."
Family background
A look at the couple's love story
Govinda and Ahuja's love story began in the 1980s, and they got married on March 11, 1987. Ahuja is the sister-in-law of Govinda's uncle Anand Singh, who was an assistant to legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The couple has two children: daughter Tina Ahuja, who briefly ventured into Bollywood, and son Yashvardhan, who is reportedly preparing for his film debut. On the work front, Govinda is gearing up for his big screen comeback with Duniyadari.