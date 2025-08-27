Amid divorce rumors, Govinda-Ssunita celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Ssunita Ahuja recently welcomed Lord Ganesha into their home for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The couple's joint appearance comes amid ongoing rumors of their divorce. Last week, reports suggested that Ahuja had filed for divorce under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955 (on grounds of adultery, cruelty, and desertion) in December 2024. It also claimed that they had been attending counseling since June.

Joint appearance The couple welcomes Ganpati Bappa into their home On Wednesday, Govinda and Ahuja were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together. The couple was spotted in festive outfits, with Govinda donning a maroon kurta while Ahuja looked graceful in a purple saree. They also distributed sweets to the paparazzi as they welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their home. Celebrities like Paras Chhabra were also seen arriving at their residence for Ganpati darshan.

Emotional moment Their daughter, other people close to them, have denied rumors In one of her recent vlogs, Ahuja was seen addressing the divorce rumors. She recalled praying so that she would marry Govinda. "The Goddess fulfilled all my wishes - she even blessed me with two children. But not every truth in life is easy; there are always ups and downs." Once the court documents surfaced, their daughter Tina, alongside the actor's manager and lawyer have dismissed reports of divorce, saying "everything was getting settled."