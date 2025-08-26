LOADING...
'Hridayapoorvam' trailer: Mohanlal teases light-hearted family drama 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 26, 2025
06:20 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam, featuring Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan, was released on Tuesday. The movie is directed by Sathyan Anthikad and will hit theaters on August 28, 2025. The trailer gives a glimpse into a light-hearted family drama filled with warmth and humor. It opens with Mohanlal's character Sandeep discussing a tricky situation that only he can fully understand.

Character introductions

Trailer doesn't give much away

The trailer also introduces Mohanan as a dreamy and lively character. Other characters are played by Sangeeth Prathap, Lalu Alex, and Janardhanan. The trailer ends with a collage of moments from the film without really giving away the plot. Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam follows Sandeep, a heart transplant survivor, as he heads to Pune to meet his donor's family and connects with Mohanan's character along the way.

Production details

Everything to know about the film

The script for Hridayapoorvam is written by Sonu TP, based on a story by Akhil Sathyan. The film's music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran, and the cinematography is handled by Anu Moothedath. The movie promises to deliver an engaging narrative that resonates with the audience during the Onam holiday season.