Prince Harry confessed his 'love' to Meghan Markle first

Love story

Markle, on realizing she was in love with Harry

Markle revealed she realized she fell in love with Harry on their 2016 Botswana camping trip. "Yes, that was on our third date." She further elaborated on their camping experience together, saying, "You really get to know each other when you're in a little tent together." When France asked who said "I love you" first, Markle revealed it was Harry. She playfully responded to his comment about her blushing by saying, "She's still got it," while flipping her hair.