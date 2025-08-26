Prince Harry confessed his 'love' to Meghan Markle first
What's the story
Meghan Markle has revealed that it was Prince Harry who first said "I love you" during their courtship. The revelation came in the second season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex shared this detail while discussing her family life with celebrity guest Tan France.
Love story
Markle, on realizing she was in love with Harry
Markle revealed she realized she fell in love with Harry on their 2016 Botswana camping trip. "Yes, that was on our third date." She further elaborated on their camping experience together, saying, "You really get to know each other when you're in a little tent together." When France asked who said "I love you" first, Markle revealed it was Harry. She playfully responded to his comment about her blushing by saying, "She's still got it," while flipping her hair.
Show success
'With Love, Meghan' Season 2 offers glimpses into royal life
The first season of With Love, Meghan was one of Netflix's most-watched shows despite mixed reviews. The second season also offers a glimpse into Markle and Harry's life together, with Markle revealing they eat "a lot of roast chicken." However, the couple continues to keep their children and royal family away from the show.