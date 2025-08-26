'Mirai': Teja-Manchu face-off in new poster; see trailer release date

Trailer release

'Mirai' trailer to be out on Thursday

The trailer for Mirai will be released on Thursday. Sajja announced the news on social media, saying, "From the ethos of Itihasas, born a battle for the future." "#MiraiTrailer drops on 28th August. Get ready to witness India's most ambitious Action-Adventure Saga." The movie is set to hit the theaters on September 12, a week later than its initially planned September 5 release due to pending VFX work.