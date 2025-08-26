'Mirai': Teja-Manchu face-off in new poster; see trailer release date
Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj are gearing up for a showdown in Mirai, an action-adventure film that blends Indian mythology with superhero elements. The movie's team recently released a new poster featuring the two actors in an intense face-off between good and evil. Sajja's character, the protagonist, is seen holding a divine staff radiating with powerful lightning energy, while Manoj plays a menacing antagonist, wielding a dark sword surrounded by sinister energy.
The trailer for Mirai will be released on Thursday. Sajja announced the news on social media, saying, "From the ethos of Itihasas, born a battle for the future." "#MiraiTrailer drops on 28th August. Get ready to witness India's most ambitious Action-Adventure Saga." The movie is set to hit the theaters on September 12, a week later than its initially planned September 5 release due to pending VFX work.
Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, Mirai is a high-concept pan-Indian action-adventure that blends Indian mythology with contemporary superhero storytelling. The plot revolves around Sajja's reluctant hero, who is chosen to wield the divine weapon Mirai, a heavenly staff that awakens at destiny's will, to protect humanity from evil forces. The movie also stars Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles. Mirai will be released in 2D and 3D formats in eight languages, aiming for a wide pan-India reach.