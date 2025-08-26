Starting this September, watch 'The Godfather' trilogy in Indian theaters 

In a thrilling announcement, PVR INOX has revealed that Francis Ford Coppola's iconic The Godfather trilogy will be re-released in select cinemas across India. Starting September 12, audiences can catch the 4K restored version of The Godfather (1972), followed by Part II (1974) in October, and Part III (1990) in November, on the big screen. This marks a unique opportunity for fans to experience these cinematic masterpieces in close succession.

Film legacy About the 1st film of the trilogy The Godfather trilogy, based on Mario Puzo's bestselling novel, is widely considered one of the greatest achievements in American cinema. The first film revolves around the Corleone family, led by patriarch Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). It was a massive commercial and critical success, winning Best Picture, Best Actor (Brando), and Best Adapted Screenplay (for Puzo and Coppola).

Film impact Films have been loved by generations, says Bijli The Godfather trilogy, featuring legendary performances by Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, and Robert De Niro, has influenced filmmakers worldwide. Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd., added that the films have been "loved by generations across the globe" and have inspired "countless filmmakers and cinephiles." The re-release will be a chance for both new viewers and long-time fans to experience these iconic films on the big screen.