Box office collection: Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' nears ₹90cr
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's new film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is just shy of the ₹90 crore mark globally.
Directed by Harish Shankar and starring Raashii Khanna, Sreeleela, and R Parthiban alongside Kalyan, the movie mixes action with drama.
Even though reviews have been mixed, the film has pulled in big numbers at the box office.
'UBS' in numbers
The movie made ₹66.97 crore net in India and another ₹10.92 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to about ₹89.70 crore so far.
Most of that came from a strong first week (₹65.95 crore), but things slowed down in week two.
Fans loved Kalyan's screen presence, but some felt the story was too predictable and lacked fresh ideas, so whether it keeps up this momentum remains to be seen.