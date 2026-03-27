Box office collection: Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' nears ₹90cr

'UBS' in numbers

The movie made ₹66.97 crore net in India and another ₹10.92 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to about ₹89.70 crore so far.

Most of that came from a strong first week (₹65.95 crore), but things slowed down in week two.

Fans loved Kalyan's screen presence, but some felt the story was too predictable and lacked fresh ideas, so whether it keeps up this momentum remains to be seen.