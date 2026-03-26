Box office: 'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000 crore globally
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has stormed past the ₹1,000 crore mark globally within its first week. Even with a dip in Indian earnings and a ban in Gulf countries, the film is pulling big numbers overseas.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this action-packed sequel sees Singh in double roles alongside Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.
'Dhurandhar' in numbers
The movie kicked off strong with ₹102.55 crore on day one and peaked over the weekend before settling at ₹623.42 crore net in India for the week, an impressive ₹1,006.50 crore worldwide.
Once it wraps up in theaters, you'll be able to catch it on JioHotstar.