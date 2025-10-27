Box office: Dude crosses ₹100cr mark, but collections dip

Breaking down 'Dude's box office numbers

So far, Dude has made ₹76.75cr in India and another ₹27cr from international audiences. Tamil Nadu leads with ₹51cr, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at a combined ₹16cr.

Hopes were high for a ₹60cr run in Tamil Nadu, but that's looking tough now.

Even though it hasn't matched the fan buzz of Pradeep's earlier movies, Dude's holiday release helped its box office numbers come close to his previous top performers, albeit lower.