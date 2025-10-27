Box office: Dude crosses ₹100cr mark, but collections dip
Tamil film Dude, starring Pradeep, just crossed the ₹100cr mark worldwide as of October 27, 2025.
But after a strong opening week—₹66.75cr in India—the box office took a big dip post-Diwali, with earnings dropping by 75% in the second weekend.
Telugu states saw an even steeper fall at 80%, while Tamil Nadu's collections dropped by 70%.
Breaking down 'Dude's box office numbers
So far, Dude has made ₹76.75cr in India and another ₹27cr from international audiences. Tamil Nadu leads with ₹51cr, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at a combined ₹16cr.
Hopes were high for a ₹60cr run in Tamil Nadu, but that's looking tough now.
Even though it hasn't matched the fan buzz of Pradeep's earlier movies, Dude's holiday release helped its box office numbers come close to his previous top performers, albeit lower.