'Jannat' star Sonal Chauhan to star in 'Mirzapur: The Film'

Actor Sonal Chauhan, known for films like Jannat and Adipurush , has joined the cast of Mirzapur: The Film . She took to social media to share the news, revealing a gift hamper and a note from Excel Entertainment. The note read, "Dear Sonal, we are excited to have you on the team for Mirzapur. Can't wait to see the magic you bring to the screen."

Actor's statement 'Can't wait for you all to see...': Chauhan Chauhan expressed her excitement about joining the film, saying, "Still sinking in.... So glad to be a part of a journey so incredible and game-changing." She added, "I'm immensely excited to join Mirzapur: The Film and I can't wait for you all to see what we have to unpack on the screen!"

Film details About 'Mirzapur: The Film' Mirzapur: The Film, announced last year, will see the return of Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya. Other returning cast members include Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It will also feature Abhishek Banerjee and Jitendra Kumar in key roles.