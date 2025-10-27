Reneé Rapp abruptly postpones tour due to health issues
What's the story
Reneé Rapp, the star of Mean Girls (2024), has announced a temporary break from her Bite Me tour due to health issues. The singer and actor took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to inform fans about the rescheduling of her shows in Tampa and Atlanta, set for October 26 and 27. She said she had been "pushing through an illness" but her body finally gave out, forcing her to take a break.
Health concerns
Doctors have advised against performing, says Rapp
Rapp further revealed that her doctors have advised her against performing due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery. She expressed regret over having to reschedule the shows, stating, "In my career I have never had to do this before - but I have to reschedule tonight and tomorrow's shows." The postponed shows are now scheduled for November 4 and 5.
Ticket information
European leg of 'Bite Me' tour to start in March
Rapp assured her fans that their original tickets would still be valid for the rescheduled dates. But, of course, not everyone is going to be able to make it to the changed dates; many fans tweeted relaying their sadness, She also confirmed that she would continue with the tour as planned, starting with her Charlotte show at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, October 29. The European leg of the Bite Me tour is set to start on March 11, 2026.