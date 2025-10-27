LOADING...
Renee Rapp is currently on her 'Bite Me' tour

Reneé Rapp abruptly postpones tour due to health issues

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 27, 2025
11:23 am
What's the story

Reneé Rapp, the star of Mean Girls (2024), has announced a temporary break from her Bite Me tour due to health issues. The singer and actor took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to inform fans about the rescheduling of her shows in Tampa and Atlanta, set for October 26 and 27. She said she had been "pushing through an illness" but her body finally gave out, forcing her to take a break.

Health concerns

Doctors have advised against performing, says Rapp

Rapp further revealed that her doctors have advised her against performing due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery. She expressed regret over having to reschedule the shows, stating, "In my career I have never had to do this before - but I have to reschedule tonight and tomorrow's shows." The postponed shows are now scheduled for November 4 and 5.

Ticket information

European leg of 'Bite Me' tour to start in March

Rapp assured her fans that their original tickets would still be valid for the rescheduled dates. But, of course, not everyone is going to be able to make it to the changed dates; many fans tweeted relaying their sadness, She also confirmed that she would continue with the tour as planned, starting with her Charlotte show at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, October 29. The European leg of the Bite Me tour is set to start on March 11, 2026.