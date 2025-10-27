Reneé Rapp abruptly postpones tour due to health issues

Rapp further revealed that her doctors have advised her against performing due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery. She expressed regret over having to reschedule the shows, stating, "In my career I have never had to do this before - but I have to reschedule tonight and tomorrow's shows." The postponed shows are now scheduled for November 4 and 5.

Ticket information

European leg of 'Bite Me' tour to start in March

Rapp assured her fans that their original tickets would still be valid for the rescheduled dates. But, of course, not everyone is going to be able to make it to the changed dates; many fans tweeted relaying their sadness, She also confirmed that she would continue with the tour as planned, starting with her Charlotte show at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, October 29. The European leg of the Bite Me tour is set to start on March 11, 2026.