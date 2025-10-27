'I'm a better person': Bobby reveals he has quit alcohol

Bobby Deol , who has been enjoying a successful career resurgence with projects like Aashram and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently revealed that he has quit alcohol. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor (56) said this decision has significantly improved his life and relationships. "Yes, I have [quit drinking], and it has really helped me," he said.

Personal journey 'No one realizes how any intoxication can affect you' Deol stressed that everyone's body reacts differently to substances. He said, "Everyone is genetically different, and no one realizes how any kind of intoxication can affect you. And some people have those genes where you get addicted to things." He called his decision to quit alcohol a deeply personal one, saying it was an internal voice guiding him.

Relationship enhancement Deol on his improved relationships Deol believes that quitting alcohol has made him a better person and improved his relationships. He said, "I think I'm a better person after I stopped drinking, and I think my relationship has become a hundred times better with everyone I know."

Addiction The actor opened up about his addiction earlier Speaking about his alcohol addiction, the Soldier actor earlier told Humans of Bombay, "Everybody feels weak, everybody feels they can't... it is so difficult... that you can't come out." "It's like you are drowning, and people let themselves drown. I think everybody can swim out of it." "Everybody around me in my house who were so worried about me. They would keep encouraging me. But they were so sad in their eyes, looking at me while I was torturing myself."