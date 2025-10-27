'I'm a better person': Bobby reveals he has quit alcohol
What's the story
Bobby Deol, who has been enjoying a successful career resurgence with projects like Aashram and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently revealed that he has quit alcohol. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor (56) said this decision has significantly improved his life and relationships. "Yes, I have [quit drinking], and it has really helped me," he said.
Personal journey
'No one realizes how any intoxication can affect you'
Deol stressed that everyone's body reacts differently to substances. He said, "Everyone is genetically different, and no one realizes how any kind of intoxication can affect you. And some people have those genes where you get addicted to things." He called his decision to quit alcohol a deeply personal one, saying it was an internal voice guiding him.
Relationship enhancement
Deol on his improved relationships
Deol believes that quitting alcohol has made him a better person and improved his relationships. He said, "I think I'm a better person after I stopped drinking, and I think my relationship has become a hundred times better with everyone I know."
Addiction
The actor opened up about his addiction earlier
Speaking about his alcohol addiction, the Soldier actor earlier told Humans of Bombay, "Everybody feels weak, everybody feels they can't... it is so difficult... that you can't come out." "It's like you are drowning, and people let themselves drown. I think everybody can swim out of it." "Everybody around me in my house who were so worried about me. They would keep encouraging me. But they were so sad in their eyes, looking at me while I was torturing myself."
Director's commendation
Deol praises Aryan Khan's direction in 'Ba *ds of Bollywood'
Further in the conversation, the actor also praised Aryan Khan, who directed him in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, calling him talented and disciplined. He said, "With the pressure he was under, to have the guts to step out and have his own voice as a director...hats off to him. I feel so proud of him!" After his successful stint in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Deol is now gearing up for Animal Park and Jana Nayagan.