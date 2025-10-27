Farah Khan is my sugar mummy, says Rakhi Sawant

Actor Rakhi Sawant recently appeared on a podcast with Hindi Rush, where she spoke about her close relationships with filmmaker Farah Khan and actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan . She referred to Khan as her "sugar mummy" and "godmother," while SRK and Salman were called her "godfathers." Sawant shared how the director has been helping her renovate her home.

Details 'Farah ma'am gave me so many gifts' Sawant said, "Farah Khan is my sugar mummy, godmother, and Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are my godfathers." "I have no one, main laawaris hun (I am an orphan). Farah ma'am gave me so many gifts, including a TV, a washing machine, utensils, a pressure cooker on Diwali. Mereko mera ghar banwake de rahi hai (She is helping me make my house)."

Home renovation 'When I returned home after three and a half years...' Sawant added that her home had become unlivable after three and a half years of neglect. "Saare teen saal ke baad main jab ghar aayi, toh mera ghar pura kabada hogaya, rehne layak hi nahi (When I returned home after three and a half years, my house was completely in ruins)." "Baarish main pura khatam hogaya. (It got destroyed due to rain). So, Farah ma'am is getting new flooring done and rebuilding the entire house for me."

Salman's support Sawant calls Salman 'messiah of the poor' Sawant also praised Salman, calling him "gareebon ka massiah (messiah of the poor)." She revealed that he helped her get work in Bigg Boss when she was unemployed and even funded her mother's cancer treatment. "Salman has spent crores for me," she added.

House value Sawant recently visited Khan's house as part of her vlog Sawant recently visited Khan's Mumbai residence for her cooking vlog. She was surprised to learn that the filmmaker-choreographer lives in a seven-bedroom apartment with a private lift and pool. Sawant joked about having a more expensive house than Khan, as the filmmaker's home is worth ₹15 crore while hers in Dubai is worth ₹50 crore. Khan then revealed that her house is worth much more than that!