Are Sophie Turner-Chris Martin the new couple in town?

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner (29) and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin (48) have reportedly started dating after their recent breakups. According to reports, Turner split with her boyfriend-British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson in September, while Martin ended his long-term relationship with actor Dakota Johnson earlier this summer. Their first meeting was said to have taken place just a week after Turner's breakup.

Relationship timeline What we know about Turner's split from Pearson Turner and Pearson, who started dating in 2023, were last seen together at the Glastonbury Festival in June. Their breakup was reportedly finalized after they attended a high-society wedding in late September and were seen bickering at the event. Insiders told MailOnline that Turner met Martin just days after her split from Pearson. Meanwhile, Pearson has also seemingly moved on, as he was recently spotted with a blonde companion resembling Turner.

Relationship history Martin and Johnson's relationship timeline Martin and Johnson's eight-year relationship ended in June. The couple had been facing strain for months before their split. A source told MailOnline, "They just have not been able to figure out how to make it official. Dakota held a flame for them to be together because she loved him so much and loved his kids so much."