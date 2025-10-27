Who'll lead Bazmee's 'Ram Aur Shyam': Kartik, Ranbir, or Ranveer?

Aaryan is a strong contender for this interesting project. If Aaryan is cast in Ram Aur Shyam, it will mark his third collaboration with Bazmee after the successful horror-comedies Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The director is currently working on No Entry Mein Entry, the sequel to his 2005 hit comedy No Entry. The film's casting is still underway after actor Diljit Dosanjh left the project.

Production timeline

Shahid Kapoor may also be considered for the role

The film is likely to go on floors by the end of February 2026. However, all three actors have busy schedules. Singh will start shooting for Don 3 in January, Aaryan has Naagzilla lined up, and Kapoor will begin prepping for Dhoom 4 after wrapping up Love & War. He is also committed to Animal Park and Ramayana Part 2. If the dates work out, Shahid Kapoor may also be considered for the film.