Who'll lead Bazmee's 'Ram Aur Shyam': Kartik, Ranbir, or Ranveer?
What's the story
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is planning to start his next project, tentatively titled Ram Aur Shyam, early next year. The film is in advanced stages of development, with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Kartik Aaryan rumored to be in contention for a double role, reported Mid-Day. The movie will not be a remake of Dilip Kumar's 1967 classic but will "reinterpret its twin theme for a new generation."
Past collaborations
Aaryan's 3rd collaboration with Bazmee coming soon?
Aaryan is a strong contender for this interesting project. If Aaryan is cast in Ram Aur Shyam, it will mark his third collaboration with Bazmee after the successful horror-comedies Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The director is currently working on No Entry Mein Entry, the sequel to his 2005 hit comedy No Entry. The film's casting is still underway after actor Diljit Dosanjh left the project.
Production timeline
Shahid Kapoor may also be considered for the role
The film is likely to go on floors by the end of February 2026. However, all three actors have busy schedules. Singh will start shooting for Don 3 in January, Aaryan has Naagzilla lined up, and Kapoor will begin prepping for Dhoom 4 after wrapping up Love & War. He is also committed to Animal Park and Ramayana Part 2. If the dates work out, Shahid Kapoor may also be considered for the film.