'BB-19': Salman-Mika tease Kunickaa over past relationship with Kumar Sanu

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar was filled with light-hearted moments and a surprising double elimination. During a fun segment, host Salman Khan and singer Mika Singh teased contestant Kunickaa Sadanand (61) about her past relationship with singer Kumar Sanu (68). Their comments were met with laughter from fellow contestants. Here's what happened.

Teasing moments Singh and Khan's hilarious jibe at Sadanand During the episode, Singh called Sadanand the "gunda" (tough one) of the house and asked all contestants to sing his song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. When it was Sadanand's turn, she said, "Mika bhai, main aapke jaisa sur nahin laga paaungi." To this, Singh replied, "Aapka sur bigdega nahin, aap to saalon se suron ke saath rahi ho." Khan then joined in on the teasing by asking, "Riyaaz abhi bhi chal raha hai kya?"

Background Sadanand's relationship history Sadanand, best known for Hum Saath-Saath Hain, has had a tumultuous personal life. She married at 18, had a child, and divorced after facing challenges in a joint family setup. Later, she endured an eight-year custody battle. Her second marriage to a US-based man also ended in divorce, and she embraced single motherhood while reviving her acting career. She was in a live-in relationship with Sanu, which lasted five years.

Relationship 'I don't have any regrets': Sadanand on relationship with Sanu In an interview with ETimes, Sadanand earlier said, "I have no shame in accepting that I was in a relationship with Kumar Sanu in 1993." "He was in an estranged marriage at that time and living away from his family. It was good till it lasted." "It has been 25 years since we split, and Sanuji has married again and is living happily with his family. We respect each other, and I don't have any regrets. "