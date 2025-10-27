'Bigg Boss 19': Baseer-Nehal out in shocking double eviction

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss 19 contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday. The news was confirmed by host Salman Khan , leaving other housemates visibly shocked. This marks the second double elimination of the season. The show, which started on August 24, is expected to conclude in early December.

Eviction details Khan's shocking announcement Before their exit, Khan said, "I am quite shocked myself. But on the basis of the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house." The episode also featured a segment where nominated contestants vented their frustrations at each other for goodies.

House reaction Farrhana Bhatt gets emotional over Chudasama's exit The double elimination left the housemates in shock. Farrhana Bhatt was seen getting emotional over Chudasama's exit. Bhatt and Chudasama were best friends initially, but their relationship turned sour in the last few days. The episode also featured special appearances by singer Mika Singh and actor Sonakshi Sinha, who promoted her upcoming film Jatadhara on the show.