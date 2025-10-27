Next Article
Mohanlal, Tharun Moorthy to reunite for new project
Entertainment
Mohanlal and director Tharun Moorthy are teaming up again after their revenge drama Thudarum became a massive hit earlier this year, earning ₹200 crore worldwide (with half from Kerala alone).
Producer M. Ranjith confirmed the reunion at the film's recent success meet.
What's next for the duo?
Before they start their new project together, Moorthy will wrap up his current films—Torpedo and Operation Cambodia (a sequel to his debut, Operation Java).
Mohanlal is also busy shooting Drishyam 3 and has Vrusshabha releasing on November 6.
Fans can look forward to another exciting collaboration from this successful duo soon!