Malaika Arora turns 50: 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' magic at her birthday
Malaika Arora just hit the big 5-0 and celebrated in style with a glam birthday bash in Goa.
Surrounded by family—including her son Arhaan and sister Amrita—and close friends, the vibe was all about good energy, laughter, and lots of dancing.
Seema Sajdeh even posted some sweet snaps from the night, calling Malaika "radiant" at 50.
'Chaiyya Chaiyya' magic at Malaika's birthday bash
One moment everyone's talking about? Malaika lighting up the party with her iconic dance to "Chaiyya Chaiyya"—the legendary track she made famous back in 1998 atop a moving train.
The performance wowed guests and proved she's still got those signature moves.
Malaika's heart feels 'full' after all the love
Malaika shared glimpses of the celebration on social media—think cake-cutting, goofy dances with friends, and cute pics with Arhaan.
She summed it up best: her heart felt "full" after all the love from this milestone night.