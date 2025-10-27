Satish Shah (74) passes away; Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan pay tribute

Shah's funeral attended by industry heavyweights

Bachchan called Shah "a young talent" and noted his passing at a very young age, while Salman Khan shared memories of first meeting him as a teen and described him as having lived "life kingsize."

Over his four-decade career, Shah's comic timing lit up hits like "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."

His funeral saw industry legends pay their respects, including co-stars who were visibly moved by his loss.