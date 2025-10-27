Next Article
Satish Shah (74) passes away; Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan pay tribute
Entertainment
Satish Shah, the beloved actor from classics like "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" and "Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi," died in Mumbai at 74 due to kidney failure.
His passing has deeply affected the Indian entertainment world, with heartfelt tributes coming in from stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan.
Shah's funeral attended by industry heavyweights
Bachchan called Shah "a young talent" and noted his passing at a very young age, while Salman Khan shared memories of first meeting him as a teen and described him as having lived "life kingsize."
Over his four-decade career, Shah's comic timing lit up hits like "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."
His funeral saw industry legends pay their respects, including co-stars who were visibly moved by his loss.