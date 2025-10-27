Box office collection: 'Thamma' leaves 'Ek Deewane Ki...' far behind

Thamma has crossed the ₹50 crore mark, helped by being released on three times as many screens as its competitor. Backed by Maddock Films , it's had a clear advantage in reach and buzz. On the flip side, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has shown resilience and positive word-of-mouth despite a smaller budget of ₹25 crore and fewer screens.

How are films faring on IMDb?

On IMDb, Thamma holds a 6.5 rating from over 41,000 votes and has been added to around 1,800 watchlists—showing solid interest from moviegoers.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat sits at 5.2 from about 1,200 votes with roughly 1,400 watchlists so far.

Both films are still playing in theaters if you want to catch them while audience reactions keep rolling in!