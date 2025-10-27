Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij heading for divorce?

Television actors Jay Bhanushali (40) and Mahhi Vij (43) are heading toward a divorce, according to Hindustan Times. The couple, who reportedly got married in a private ceremony in 2010, has three children together: biological daughter Tara (born 2019), and two foster children, Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017. A source told Hindustan Times that "much was tried, but nothing changed." "Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back."

Legal proceedings Divorce papers reportedly finalized in July-August The source further revealed that the divorce papers have been "signed and finalized in July-August" and the custody of their children has also been decided. The report suggests that the couple's marital troubles began due to Vij's "trust issues" with Bhanushali. "Once known for their joint vlogs, they've stopped posting pictures together. Their last collab family post was in June 2024," added the source.

Speculation This is how the rumors started Rumors of their separation intensified after Vij publicly responded to speculation about her marriage. When asked if she was still married, she replied, "Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle?" Although she and Bhanushali were seen together for Tara's birthday in August, the duo reportedly maintained distance from each other at the event. The couple has yet to confirm the news of their divorce.