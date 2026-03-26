Box office hat-trick for Jio Studios: 3 films over ₹500cr Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

Jio Studios just pulled off a rare hat-trick: three films in a row, Stree 2 (2024), Dhurandhar (2025), and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), each crossed ₹500 crore at the Indian box office.

Stree 2 kicked things off, smashing the mark in just 18 days, while Dhurandhar followed up with the same feat in only 15 days and went on to complete a 100-day theatrical run.