Box office hat-trick for Jio Studios: 3 films over ₹500cr
Entertainment
Jio Studios just pulled off a rare hat-trick: three films in a row, Stree 2 (2024), Dhurandhar (2025), and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), each crossed ₹500 crore at the Indian box office.
Stree 2 kicked things off, smashing the mark in just 18 days, while Dhurandhar followed up with the same feat in only 15 days and went on to complete a 100-day theatrical run.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge': Fastest film to hit ₹500 crore mark
Dhurandhar: The Revenge took things to another level, hitting ₹500 crore within a week and earning ₹240 crore net in its first 60 hours.
Despite a nearly four-hour runtime, it stayed packed during festivals like Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.
Plus, it became the fastest Indian film to cross ₹500 crore worldwide, showing Jio Studios's growing global influence.