Box office: 'Kantara 2' becomes 2nd-highest-grossing Kannada film

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, released in 2025, is making waves as the ninth highest-grossing Indian film ever. This action-fantasy blends mythological themes with regional folklore, drawing from Indian folklore.

With a global box office of ₹754.07 crore in 20 days—₹645.57 crore from India (gross) and ₹108.5 crore overseas—it's now also the second-highest-grossing Kannada film, and has surpassed Animal to become the 9th highest-grossing Indian film overall.