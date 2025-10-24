Box office: 'Kantara 2' becomes 2nd-highest-grossing Kannada film
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, released in 2025, is making waves as the ninth highest-grossing Indian film ever. This action-fantasy blends mythological themes with regional folklore, drawing from Indian folklore.
With a global box office of ₹754.07 crore in 20 days—₹645.57 crore from India (gross) and ₹108.5 crore overseas—it's now also the second-highest-grossing Kannada film, and has surpassed Animal to become the 9th highest-grossing Indian film overall.
'Kantara' in numbers
Kantara opened big with ₹61.85 crore on day one and pulled in ₹337.4 crore during its first week.
Even with Diwali 2025 releases like Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat competing for attention, Kantara kept up its momentum, despite fewer screens.
Why you should watch 'Kantara'
Kantara stands out for its unique mix of folklore-inspired storytelling and action, resonating with fans across languages.
If you're into films that blend tradition with high-energy drama—and want to see what all the buzz is about—this one's worth checking out.