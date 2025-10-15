Box office: 'Kantara' beats 'Saiyaara,' nears ₹650cr globally

In just 13 days, Kantara: Chapter 1 has raked in ₹465.75 crore in India, outpacing big Bollywood titles like Saiyaara and Chhaava. Globally, it's crossed ₹100 crore overseas and is closing in on a massive ₹650-675 crore worldwide. It's now the 12th biggest hit of Indian cinema, just behind this year's top hit, Chhaava.

Why you should watch the film in theaters

If you're into movies that mix local legends with high-energy action and stunning visuals, Kantara: Chapter 1 is definitely worth checking out.

Its record-breaking run and wide language release make it one of 2025's most talked-about films—so you might want to see what the buzz is about.