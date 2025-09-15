Box office: 'Mirai' earns ₹44.50cr; Prabhas's voice sparks AI debate

Meanwhile, here's what else is happening in Prabhas's world

Prabhas doesn't show up on screen, but his voice introduces key moments in Mirai, which has fans buzzing online and sharing their favorite clips.

The film's action scenes with Teja Sajja are also getting lots of love.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy working on his next movie, The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy set to keep him in the spotlight.