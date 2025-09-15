Next Article
Box office: 'Mirai' earns ₹44.50cr; Prabhas's voice sparks AI debate
Mirai just dropped and is already a box office hit, pulling in ₹44.50cr in three days.
Some fans wondered if Prabhas's voice-over was made with AI, but director Karthik Gattamneni clarified it's actually his real voice—just adjusted for timing to fit the script.
Meanwhile, here's what else is happening in Prabhas's world
Prabhas doesn't show up on screen, but his voice introduces key moments in Mirai, which has fans buzzing online and sharing their favorite clips.
The film's action scenes with Teja Sajja are also getting lots of love.
Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy working on his next movie, The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy set to keep him in the spotlight.