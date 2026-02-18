Box office: 'O'Romeo' beats 'Deva's lifetime collection in 4 days
Shahid Kapoor's new movie, O'Romeo, is off to a flying start—crossing ₹62.5 crore globally in just five days.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this Hindi romantic action thriller also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Vikrant Massey.
The film even beat the lifetime earnings of Kapoor's last release Deva within four days.
Looking at film in numbers
O'Romeo opened with ₹8.5 crore on day one and saw a big jump to ₹12.65 crore on Valentine's Day.
Collections dipped on Monday but steadied at ₹4.75 crore Monday and ₹5.1 crore Tuesday, reaching about ₹40 crore in India by February 17.
This is what happens in 'O'Romeo'
The story follows gangster Haseen Ustara (Kapoor) and Afsha (Dimri) in a romantic alliance—think romance meets action with a Mumbai underworld twist, inspired by Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
The cast also includes Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal.
Kapoor's big win at box office
O'Romeo is now among Shahid Kapoor's top 10 highest-grossing films ever, making this one of his biggest box office wins lately!