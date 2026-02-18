Box office: 'O'Romeo' beats 'Deva's lifetime collection in 4 days Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Shahid Kapoor's new movie, O'Romeo, is off to a flying start—crossing ₹62.5 crore globally in just five days.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this Hindi romantic action thriller also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Vikrant Massey.

The film even beat the lifetime earnings of Kapoor's last release Deva within four days.