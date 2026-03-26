Box office: Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' flops
Pawan Kalyan's new action comedy, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, hasn't made much of a splash since its March 19 release, earning just ₹65.74 crore in its first week.
Even with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna on board and plenty of hype, the film couldn't keep up with box office rival Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Director reacts to film's mixed reviews
The movie's daily earnings dropped as low as ₹1.14 crore by day seven, showing it's struggling to pull crowds.
Compared to Kalyan's last film Hari Hara Veera Mallu (which made ₹79.73 crore in week one), this is a big drop.
Director Harish Shankar addressed the mixed reviews, saying he welcomes constructive criticism but doesn't let online trolling get to him: he said he takes constructive criticism and does not think of taking the troll material seriously.