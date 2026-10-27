'Drishyam 3' remains strong; nears ₹575 crore mark globally

The film had a strong start, raking in ₹62 crore net on Day 1 (October 2) and ₹53.5 crore on Day 2.

However, the numbers started to decline with ₹21 crore on Day 4 and further dropped to ₹19.5 crore on Day 5.

The downward trend continued with collections of ₹15.5 crore and ₹13 crore on Days 6 and 7, respectively, bringing the first-week total to ₹237.5 crore net collection in India alone!