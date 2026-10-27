'Drishyam 3' remains strong; nears ₹575 crore mark globally
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is still holding strong at the box office, even as collections have slowed down in its fourth week. The thriller has earned ₹1.05 crore net in India on Day 25, taking its total to ₹369.95 crore, per Sacnilk. Despite a natural decline from its opening week peaks, the film continues to attract audiences and compete with new releases. Globally, it has earned ₹574.65 crore gross.
Box office journey
'Drishyam 3' collection: Week 1
The film had a strong start, raking in ₹62 crore net on Day 1 (October 2) and ₹53.5 crore on Day 2.
However, the numbers started to decline with ₹21 crore on Day 4 and further dropped to ₹19.5 crore on Day 5.
The downward trend continued with collections of ₹15.5 crore and ₹13 crore on Days 6 and 7, respectively, bringing the first-week total to ₹237.5 crore net collection in India alone!
Sustained success
'Drishyam 3' collection: Week 2
In its second week, Drishyam 3 added ₹14.5 crore on Day 8, ₹26.5 crore on Day 9, and ₹22.5 crore on Day 10.
The business then slowed down to ₹6 crore on Day 11 before slightly picking up to ₹8.5 crore on Day 12 and dipping again to ₹5.25 crore on Day 13 and ₹4.25 crore on Day 14, bringing the second-week total to ₹83.5 crore net collection in India!
Thereafter, its daily collection remained stable, with spikes on weekends.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is a crime thriller directed by Abhishek Pathak and stars Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar.
The film's plot revolves around Vijay, who has been evading law for years but is once again under the scanner as the investigation into his family's past gets reopened.
The movie also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat. It was released in theaters on October 2.